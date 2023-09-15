Sunderland quiz host sentenced for transphobic hate messages sent to winner

Watch more videos on Shots!

An internet user sent transphobic hate messages to a woman he met online and left her "hiding away from the world".

Brian Griffiths and the victim had chatted, with multiple participants, over the internet social platform Discord and she won a prize during an online quiz he had hosted, which meant he knew her address.

Newcastle Crown Court heard after he made comments she perceived as transphobic, she distanced herself from further conversation.

But the court heard she then received a number of threatening and vile messages, calling her a "freak" and "you are a ******* man, you ******* idiot".

The court heard the victim felt "targeted and intimidated" and said in a statement: "It made me question when I heard noises outside at night in case he came to my home address to carry out the threats he made.

"It has added to my dysphoria and caused a great deal of anxiety and distress.

"I am now hiding away from the world."

Griffiths, 35, of Rose Street, Sunderland, admitted sending malicious communications in March 2021.

He also pleaded guilty to blackmail of a woman who he demanded should pay him £4,500 or he would take a loan out in her name from people who would then take her car.

David Callan, defending, told the court Griffiths has said he is not transphobic despite the words he used during the argument, which happened during Covid when he felt isolated and stressed.

Mr Callan said Griffiths has suffered a bereavement and lives a settled lifestyle.

Miss Recorder Caroline Sellars said Griffiths has shown "considerable insight" into his actions and expressed remorse.