A prison employee has pleaded guilty to having an "inappropriate relationship" with an inmate.

Prison employee Kelsey Calvert, 28, arrives at Teesside Crown Court, Middlesbrough, where she is charged with an alleged inappropriate relationship with an inmate at Holme House Prison, Teesside. She is also accused of bringing codeine into the prison. Picture date: Friday July 26, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story COURTS Calvert. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Kelsey Calvert also admitted bringing codeine into HMP Holme House, a category C men's prison in Stockton-on-Tees.

The 28-year-old sobbed in the dock as she pleaded guilty to the two offences at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, July 26.

The court heard she admits an offence of misconduct in public office by having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate on and before November 22, 2022.

Calvert, of Ryhope, Sunderland , also pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying a prohibited article - codeine - into the prison before the same date.

Judge Richard Bennett adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report and told Calvert she will be sentenced on October 4 .