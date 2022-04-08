Officers were called to Piers View House Student Accommodation, on Roker Avenue/Harbour View, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 5, following reports of a suspected cannabis farm at the property.

Following the discovery, it is reported that officers remained at the scene to ensure that the farm was safely dismantled.

Police were called to Piers View House Student Accommodation in Roker following reports of a suspected cannabis farm. Photo: Google Maps.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Officers were called to Pier Views in Sunderland at 5.25pm on Tuesday, April 5 following a report of a suspected cannabis farm.

“Officers attended the scene where a substantial amount of plants were found in the property.