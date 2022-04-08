Sunderland police find ‘substantial amounts’ of cannabis plants inside student accommodation in Roker
Northumbria Police have dismantled a cannabis farm after it was discovered inside student accommodation in Roker.
Officers were called to Piers View House Student Accommodation, on Roker Avenue/Harbour View, just before 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 5, following reports of a suspected cannabis farm at the property.
When police entered the building, a “substantial amount” of plants were found inside, prompting an investigation to be launched to find those responsible for it.
Following the discovery, it is reported that officers remained at the scene to ensure that the farm was safely dismantled.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Officers were called to Pier Views in Sunderland at 5.25pm on Tuesday, April 5 following a report of a suspected cannabis farm.
"An investigation has been launched and officers remained at the scene to safely dismantle the farm."