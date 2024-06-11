Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PD Adley. Picture sent by Northumbria Police. | PD Adley. Picture sent by Northumbria Police.

Two suspected thieves were stopped in their tracks – thanks to quick-thinking officers and a keen-nosed police dog in Sunderland.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called out shortly before 3.10am on Monday, June 11, to an alleged break-in at a business in Pennywell Shopping Centre in Portsmouth Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers found damage to the property’s windows and heard loud banging noises coming from the back the building, Northumbria Police said.

This quickly led them to discover a 54-year-old suspect inside, and she was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, the force said.

Police Dog Adley and her handler were also deployed to the area in a bid to locate the second suspect who officers said had fled the scene.

After the man had jumped a nearby fence, PD Adley leapt into action and used her keen-nose to track him down in some nearby bushes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man – aged 44 – was swiftly detained by the dog-officer duo and placed in handcuffs.

Two men have now been charged with attempted burglary and are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside in July.

Praising those involved, Chief Inspector Alan Pitchford of Northumbria Police said: “This was a brilliant piece of teamwork between both our response officers and Dog Section to put a stop to a crime in action.

“The officers used their quick-thinking to locate a woman inside the premises and, with support from PD Adley, they tracked down a second suspect moments later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was yet another fantastic collaboration between officers and our specialist canine friends, and I’d like to praise those involved for their actions.

“Burglary is an invasive crime which can have a huge impact on residents and businesses alike. We would urge people to ensure their property is left secure, and to raise the alarm to police if you notice any suspicious activity.”

Suspicious activity can be reported by members of the public using the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website, or by calling 101.