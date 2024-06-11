Sunderland police dog helps foil suspected attempted burglars
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two suspected thieves were stopped in their tracks – thanks to quick-thinking officers and a keen-nosed police dog in Sunderland.
Police were called out shortly before 3.10am on Monday, June 11, to an alleged break-in at a business in Pennywell Shopping Centre in Portsmouth Road.
Officers found damage to the property’s windows and heard loud banging noises coming from the back the building, Northumbria Police said.
This quickly led them to discover a 54-year-old suspect inside, and she was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, the force said.
Police Dog Adley and her handler were also deployed to the area in a bid to locate the second suspect who officers said had fled the scene.
After the man had jumped a nearby fence, PD Adley leapt into action and used her keen-nose to track him down in some nearby bushes.
The man – aged 44 – was swiftly detained by the dog-officer duo and placed in handcuffs.
Two men have now been charged with attempted burglary and are due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside in July.
Praising those involved, Chief Inspector Alan Pitchford of Northumbria Police said: “This was a brilliant piece of teamwork between both our response officers and Dog Section to put a stop to a crime in action.
“The officers used their quick-thinking to locate a woman inside the premises and, with support from PD Adley, they tracked down a second suspect moments later.
“This was yet another fantastic collaboration between officers and our specialist canine friends, and I’d like to praise those involved for their actions.
“Burglary is an invasive crime which can have a huge impact on residents and businesses alike. We would urge people to ensure their property is left secure, and to raise the alarm to police if you notice any suspicious activity.”
Suspicious activity can be reported by members of the public using the ‘Report’ page of Northumbria Police’s website, or by calling 101.
In an emergency, or where a crime is taking place, always dial 999.