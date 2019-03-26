Sunderland police chief warns nuisance riders he’s ‘happy to crush’ their bikes

A top cop says he is ‘happy to crush’ bikes belonging to nuisance riders in parts of Wearside.

According to Northumbria Police, the area has seen a spike in ‘motorcycle disorder’ in recent months.

Inspector Nick Gjorven said motorcycle disorder is the bane of his life.

And it comes with warnings the trend is expected to get worse before it gets better, as warmer weather and lighter nights tempt more people out.

“Motorcycle disorder is pretty much the bane of my life,” Inspector Nick Gjorven told last week’s meeting of Sunderland City Council’s Coalfield Area Committee, which covers Houghton and Hetton.

“It has increased and we’re going to try and do as much as we can over the summer months.

“As soon as the weather gets warmer they’re out and about, causing nuisance and driving on pavements.

Police officers have asked for the public's help to clamp down on nuisance bikers.

“If I can find out what they are and where they are and I can get into their houses, I will gladly take them away.

“The legislation is there for that, and if they cannot get it back I’m happy to crush it.”

Insp Gjorven appealed for the public to supply his officers with the information they need to be able to track down nuisance riders and where they keep their bikes.

And he told the meeting last year he had leaflets handed out requesting intelligence, but ‘didn’t get a single response’.

Despite the spike in motorcycle disorder, there has been a ‘notable decrease’ in the overall amount of anti-social behaviour in the area.

According to figures provided for the committee, the number of reports fell by 315, from 1,549 to 1,234, in the 12 months to March 15, compared to the previous year.

But despite the fall, Insp Gjorven told the meeting he was ‘not naive enough to think that we’ve solved it’ and he would keep working on bringing the figures down further.

A report provided for the committee also revealed an increase in the number of thefts from motor vehicles.

Insp Gjorven said this was mainly down to thieves trying car doors after their owners forgot to lock them.

James Harrison, Local Democracy Reporting Service