A drunk Sunderland fan who triggered a tussle with police by invading the Stadium of Light pitch in a goal celebration has avoided a grounds’ ban.

Jamie Redfurn, 33, had boozed for six hours ahead of his team’s crucial evening Championship play-off game against Luton Town on Saturday, May 13, a court heard.

Encouraged by pals, Redfurn, of Beckett Close, Bishop Auckland, County Durham, sprang from his seat after Sunderland scored their second goal in a 2-1 win.

The self-employed civil engineer was chased by security staff and gestured in a celebratory manner to fellow fans before being grabbed by police.

Prosecutor Lucy Todd said Redfurn struggled with officers while being led away – and swore in telling them their handcuffs were causing him pain.

She urged magistrates to impose a football banning order, which prohibits fans convicted of a soccer-related offence from going to games at home or abroad.

They slammed Redfurn for his actions, which they heard were done in “a moment of madness”, but said a ban was a step too far.

Hitting him with fines and court costs of over £500, Gary Cracknell, chair of the South Tyneside bench, told him: “You used to be in the Army. You should have personal discipline.

“It was a really stupid thing that you did, I can’t put it into words how stupid.

“You said that you were egged on by others. Your own Army discipline should have said ‘don’t do it’.

“However, a football banning order is not necessary or proportionate in your case.

“I think you should be looking at reducing your alcohol intake. It’s a close shave on your behalf.”

Of his offence, Ms Todd said: “An officer was on duty at 6.54pm and after Sunderland scored their second goal, the defendant ran onto the pitch.

“He was being chased by several stewards and raised his arms in a celebratory manner. The officer escorted him off.

“He was cheering at Sunderland supporters and attempting to pull his arms free with some strength.

“He turned to officers and swore and said, ‘You’re hurting my arms’.

“His eyes were glazed, his speech slurred, and he smelled of intoxicating liquor. It was clear that he was drunk.”

Redfurn, who has no previous convictions but has received a lifetime club ban from attending Sunderland games, pleaded guilty to going onto playing area at a football match.

Defending himself, he admitted to boozing all day and being encouraged in his actions by friends.

But he said a prohibition on travelling abroad when Sunderland or England are playing, a stipulation of a banning order, was too severe a punishment.

Redfurn added: “I’d just like to say that it was a moment of madness. I’ve never been in trouble before. I’ve been in the Army. I'd been drinking from 11am.

“I think to get a ban which could stop me going on holiday is quite harsh for what I did.”

