Sunderland pervert's collection of 640,000 child sex abuse images was 'horrendous', say police

Police have described jailed Sunderland dad Mark Ferguson's collection of 640,000 child sex abuse images as 'horrendous'.

The 56-year-old businessman was today jailed for 45 months after admitting three counts of making and three counts of distributing indecent images of children.

Mark Ferguson swapped images of child sex abuse with other offenders.

National Crime Agency (NCA) officers unearthed his sordid collection of pictures and videos, which he shared online with more than 4,000 other perverts.

Ferguson, of Baulkham Hills, Penshaw, Sunderland, admitted to officers that he was aroused by the images – which included newborn babies to teenagers - but claimed he was “more of a collector” who wanted full sets.

NCA senior investigating officer Graham Ellis said after the hearing: “Ferguson’s horrendous collection featured the very worst of every category.

“He ordered and catalogued the substantial volume of images into year and gender, and swapped them with other offenders.

“We work tirelessly with partners to ensure those who access and share these sickening images online are located and brought to justice.”

* Anyone concerned about their own or someone else’s behaviour towards children can get confidential advice from the Stop It Now! helpline run by the Lucy Faithfull Foundation on 0808 1000 900.