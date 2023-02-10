Sunderland pervert pensioner sent shocking texts which left underage girl feeling 'disgusted'

Over a 48-hour period Keith Sawkill, 75, sent around 20 shocking texts to the underage teen and left her feeling "disgusted".

Newcastle Crown court heard during the communication Sawkill asked intimate questions, told the victim he had "plenty of porn" and asked if he could kiss and touch her.

The victim said in a statement: "Since this I've had a number of different emotions.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

"My initial reaction was guilt, I felt it was my fault and it has taken a while to realise I was a child and vulnerable. I now find it difficult to trust other people."

Sawkill, of Toward Road, Sunderland, who has never been in trouble before, admitted sexual communication with a child.

Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

He has to sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Judge Amanda Rippon said the messages caused the teen "utter terror" and told him: "She will not forget what you have done, not ever.

"However long you have left on the planet, she has decades longer.

"It is practically inexplicable what you have done.

"For talking to children in this way people go to prison every day."

Paul Cross, defending, said Sawkill has lived a "blameless existence" and worked as cook on a merchant navy ship during his career.