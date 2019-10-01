Sunderland pervert had more than 17,000 indecent pictures and videos of children aged as young as three
A Sunderland man had more than 17,000 indecent images of children - a court heard.
Paul Dunn, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child when he appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.
Dunn, a dad-of-two from the Red House area, made the images from July 2013 to June 2018.
Glenda Beck, prosecuting, said police found 958 category A images and 149 category A videos, 836 category B images and 34 category B videos and 15,219 category C images and 23 category C videos.
Ms Beck said the images were of children aged between three and 15-years-old.
She said: “Some of the images depicted children who are restrained by rope.”
Neil Hodgson, defending, said: “This is a man of previous good character.”
He said he is no longer living at the family home.
Dunn, now of Marina View in Roker, will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, October 29.