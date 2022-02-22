Sunderland pervert caught with more than 2,000 child abuse images

Police found the vile pictures and movies downloaded onto a laptop and computer tower that were seized from Alan Passmore's home in Sunderland during a search on March 17 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the images featured children as young as five and some of those shown were displaying "distress".

Passmore, who has never been in trouble before, admitted three charges of possessing a total of 2,253 indecent images of children, across all three categories of seriousness.

Alan Passmore.

The 50-year-old also admitted having 21 pictures and movies featuring extreme pornography and two prohibited images of children.

The court heard over 300,000 other images found on the devices were not examined.

Brian Hegarty, defending, told the court: "He accepts he has accessed this type of material for a number of years now.

"It was a long established and unattractive habit."

Mr Hegarty said the police arrival was what Passmore needed to "jolt him out of a long established rut he was in" and he has co-operated fully with theauthorities, while accepting "he needs to change".

The court heard Passmore's home became a target when news spread about his offending and his windows were smashed.

Mr Hegarty said: "He has had to move out of that address and also lost the job he had held down for 30 years so his fall from grace is absolutely complete."

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Passmore to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements and £200 costs.

Passmore, now of no fixed address, must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

The judge said the children who feature in such images are "severely victimised".

Leading the investigation, Detective Constable Stephen Gillibrand, give a stark warning to those who download and share illegal content that police will take action.

He said: "It is with thanks to the vigilance of our officers that Passmore will be strictly monitored under court order and I hope this serves as a warning to others that downloading and sharing indecent material in any capacity is a crime and you cannot hide behind a screen or fake profile, we will still find you.”