Sunderland pervert caught with indecent images for second time keeps his freedom

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police found 39 illegal pictures and movies after they raided Paul Beattie's home and seized his electronic devices in May 2020.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the victims featured in the collection were aged as young as five or six.

The court heard there was also a video featuring a woman engaging in "various activities of sexual intercourse" with a dog.

Paul Beattie.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beattie, 40, of Lilburne Close, Sunderland, admitted three charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornography.

The court heard in 2013 he was given a suspended sentence for possessing, making and distribution of indecent images.

Katie Spence, defending, said Beattie makes "no excuses" for his behaviour but added the distraction and coping mechanisms he had learned after the previous convictions were difficult to maintain during lockdown.

Miss Spence said: "He struggled with loneliness, felt isolated. He described his living conditions as living in solitary confinement. It is no excuse as the rest of the country were all also living in these conditions.

"He suffered at the hands of his own mental health."

Mr Recorder Simon Kealey QC said Beattie had an "inability to cope during the lockdown period" but had engaged well with the probation service in the past.

The judge said it was "potentially more constructive for society" for Beattie to receive further input in the community in a bid to prevent any further offending.

Beattie was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements.