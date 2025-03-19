Sunderland pensioner chatting to '13 year old girl' snared by police

A pensioner who tried to have online sex chat with what he believed was a 13-year-old girl was snared by undercover police.

Thomas Staff believed he was in dialogue with a child called Ellie but had actually fallen into a trap set up by a law enforcement officer who was running a decoy profile on the internet.

Thomas Staff. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard the 69-year-old had sexualised chat with the girl and had asked if she liked older men.

Prosecutor, Emma Dowling said Staff initiated contact on an app called Chatiw but almost immediately suggested they moved the chat to Snapchat.

Ms Dowling said Staff asked Ellie how old she was to which she replied 13. He also told her his age.

The nature of the conversations last July moved on to the defendant suggesting she took part in sexual activity.

Staff, of Caroline Street, Hetton le Hole, Tyne and Wear, was arrested and pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to incite a child into engaging in sexual activity.

He was sentenced to 20 months suspended for two years, alongside 30 rehabilitation requirement days.

Staff, who was of previous good character, will also be made to sign the sex offenders register for ten years.

Judge Gavin Doig told him: "You were using your real age and you were easily traced because there were no attempts significantly to hide who you were or where you were from."

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending, said Staff was isolated and had serious physical health issues.

