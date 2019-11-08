Sunderland pensioner admits having more than 15,000 indecent images of children

The case was dealt with in South Shields at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Norman Thrush, 71, of Athelhampton in Washington, pleaded guilty to having two Category B photographs and 15,000 Category C photographs, with Category A photographs being at the worst level on the scale.

The court heard the charges are dated from between July 2012 and November 2018.

Oriana Frame, prosecuting at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, said the defendant’s home was searched and a number of devices seized, which contained the images.

Ms Frame told the magistrates that Thrush has no previous convictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Greg Flaxon, defending, told the court: “I don’t expect the court will ever see this man again.”

The case was committed to be heard at Newcastle Crown Court next month when Thrush is expected be sentenced.