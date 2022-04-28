Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Repeat offender Gavin Newton, 42, de-tagged a £1,499 Gucci bag and a £825 Balmain item from Newcastle city centre’s Flannels outlet.

He placed both in partner-in-crime Elizabeth Harrison’s holdall – and they made a successful getaway on Tuesday, December 21.

The pair had a pram with them which was used to remove suspicion, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Claire Armstrong said their crime was only uncovered when staff did an end-of-day stock check.

She added: “The defendants entered Flannels in Northumberland Street.

“The thefts were discovered after the shop did a bag count and realised that a couple of bags were missing, and CCTV was checked.

“Mr Newton picked up an £825 Balmain bag and hid it from view and de-tagged it, putting it in his co-defendant’s bag.

“He then picked up a £1,499 Gucci bag and again de-tagged it and also concealed it in her bag. The store later found the tags.

“When they were arrested, they also had a pram with a dolly which was used as a distraction technique.”

Newton, of Donnison Gardens, and Harrison, 27, of Londonderry Tower, both Hendon, each denied a charge of theft but were found guilty at trial.

The court heard Newton has 96 previous convictions from 211 offences, including 113 for theft or kindred crimes.

He was jailed for 16 months in November 2020 and was on licence when he committed his latest theft.

Mum-of-one Harrison has six previous convictions from eight offences, three of which are for theft.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending both Newton and Harrison, said they had now ended their personal relationship.

She said both wanted to stop their offending and would benefit from being placed on drug rehabilitation orders.

Magistrates said Newton’s latest offence, coupled with his past offending, meant he must be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was granted unconditional bail to appear there on Tuesday, May 24.

They sentenced Harrison to an 18-month community order, with 18 rehabilitation days and a 12-month DRR.