Sunderland pair cleared of charges after man plunged 20ft from cliffs at Whitburn

Three people who faced criminal charges after a man plunged 20ft from a cliff and was left fighting for life have now been cleared.

Jake Fox, Kallum Jenkins and Bradley Kinnair were accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a 32-year-old was left in intensive care following the fall at Whitburn, South Tyneside, last December.

Police had been called to the beauty spot on December 15 after reports of a disturbance on the cliffs and the man was seriously injured on the beach below.

The case was at Newcastle Crown Court this afternoon where prosecutor Rachael Glover said the charges, which included the lesser offence of causing grievous bodily harm without intent, against the three men will now be dropped.

Miss Glover said there was no longer a "realistic prospect of conviction" and added: "There has been a careful review of this matter and the Crown Prosecution Service are no longer proceeding with these offences.

"Today I offer no evidence and invite the court to enter not guilty verdicts in relation to the counts."

Recorder Georgina Nolan entered not guilty verdicts in the case of Fox, 20, of Kateregina, Birtley, Gateshead, Jenkins, 24, of Hayton Close, Sunderland, and Kinnair, 24, of Campbell Road, Sunderland.

Fox, who had failed to attend an earlier hearing, was sentenced to 10 days imprisonment for a Bail Act offence, which he has already served.

Kinnair admitted an offence of assault an emergency worker, in relation to a police officer, on the day of the cliff incident.

He will be sentenced in June.