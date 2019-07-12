Sunderland pair banned from B&M bargains nationwide after being charged with string of thefts
Two people have been banned from entering a number of shops across the North East after being charged with a series of thefts.
Suzanne Innes and David Richardson are due before magistrates later this month.
Innes, 32, has been charged with 10 shoplifting offences relating to alleged incidents in Sunderland and West Boldon.
Richardson, 28, has been charged with 13 shoplifting offences and one common assault.
Innes, of Maypole Close, Sunderland, and Richardson, of Hendon Valley Court, Sunderland, have been bailed until they appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on July 23.
They must abide bail conditions which forbid them from entering any retail premises on Roker Retail Park, Sainsbury’s on Riverside Road, or any B&M store mationwide.
They must also not permitted to enter any shops in Gateshead, Washington, Newcastle, North Tyneside or Northumberland, and must not be in each other’s company in public.
Anyone with concerns is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0576574 and 568766.