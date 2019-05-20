Sunderland online predator back behind bars after being snared by paedophile hunters One Reason

An online predator has been put back behind bars for trying to have sexual conversations with a child on the internet for the second time.

Graham Burton was jailed for 16 months in 2017 for sending explicit chat to who he believed was an underage girl - but turned out to be an adult man - and for having a sickening stash of child abuse images.

In February this year, the 55-year-old pervert was snared again, this time telling a 15-year-old teen, who he agreed was young enough to be his granddaughter, that the sexual messages would be their "little secret".

But Newcastle Crown Court hear Burton, who was the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to prevent any contact with children, had been duped again and was actually talking to paedophile hunter group One Reason, based in Yorkshire.

The group set up decoy profiles on dating and social media sites in a bid to identify men who are trying to contact underage internet users.

The court heard it was over dating site Oasis Burton started chatting to the profile, who he believed was 15-year-old "Abbie".

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court Burton asked if the teen was "looking for a daddy" and said it would be nice to meet up "for real".

Mr Wardlaw added: "He said it would be 'our little secret'and 'I don't want to do anything you don't want to do'."

The court heard Burton told the 'teen' he wanted to be her "first proper date" and "wanted to be the one to give her her first proper kiss".

Burton acknowledged he was old enough to be the girl's grandad but also asked her for a "sexy picture".

Mr Wardlaw added: "The defendant was saying 'I know what I am doing is wrong but it feels good. Think about sitting on my sofa, holding each other and kissing'."

Burton, of Tower Street West, Sunderland, admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to breach a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Judge Sarah Mallett jailed him for 27 months with sex offender registration and a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

The judge told him: "You identified but didn't seem to be put off by the fact you were old enough to be her grandad.

"You told her not to tell anyone, that it would be 'our little secret'.

"The conversations became more sexual. You asked her for a sexy picture and suggested you should meet.

"You also identified you knew what you were doing was wrong."

Jamie Adams, defending, said divorced dad Burton had found it difficult to accept he is a sex offender but would accept help and co-operate with the authorities in future.

Mr Adams added: "Thankfully, no actual harm was done, whatever the risk might have been."