Dylan Newall, 27, has been locked up for a string of offences between 2020 and 2022.

After a burglary in Burnside Avenue, Houghton, in September 2020, in which high-value electronics worth £1,500 were taken, Newall was caught on CCTV footage just hours later attempting to sell a stolen games console and games in a Washington shop.

In March 2021, Newall was involved in a report of affray with another man on Shields Place, before he was found again to be involved in affray that August while in the company of two men with machetes near a service station in Houghton.

Dylan Newall.

His offending continued in May 2022 when a van and tools were reported stolen outside of a home on Caernarvon Drive. The van was later seen on CCTV at a Chinese takeaway on Windsor Terrace where the door was kicked in and cash was stolen. When Newall then drove the van to The Cherry Tree Pub in Washington, he was arrested by waiting police.

Newall, of Grindon Lane, Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court on November 30, where he pleaded guilty to offences including burglary, fraud, affray, non-dwelling burglary, handling stolen goods, and driving without insurance or a licence.

On December 13, he appeared before the same court via video link from HMP Durham and was jailed for 50 months.