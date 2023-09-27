News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland offender jailed again after breaking rules of his release

He was originally jailed for offences including shoplifting

By Gareth Crickmer
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:07 BST- 2 min read
A man received a short and sharp jail term for failing to follow the rules of his release from another prison sentence.

Lacey Robson, 49, of Tower Street West, Hendon, Sunderland, missed three appointments in June and July with his offender manager.

The diary dates were put in place after he was freed from a 12-week stretch behind bars, imposed in September 2023 for offences including shoplifting.

At a new hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, he was sentenced for the breach of post-sentence supervision and fresh crimes of possession of a class B drug and failing to surrender to custody.

He was jailed for 10 days for the breach and to seven days each for the two other sentences, all to run consecutively.

As well as his 24-day imprisonment, Robson must pay a £154 victim surcharge on release.

He was caught with prohibited amphetamine during a police car stop on Tuesday, August 3, and he failed to surrender to custody on Wednesday, September 6.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Robson had an issue with drugs and struggled from a lack of permanent accommodation.

Ms Moscardini said: “He’s trying to stay away from drugs. He is helping a friend with his landscaping business.

“The drugs were for personal use. He accepts that he has a problem.

“A lot of his problems for the past two years have been around accommodation. Hopefully he will come out to something.”

Jailing Robson, District Judge Zoe Passfield told him she gave him credit for his early guilty pleas.

She did not impose court costs and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

