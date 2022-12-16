Sunderland OAP caught with over 100,000 child abuse images keeps his freedom

Police had seized a laptop, mobile phone, two hard drives and 18 USB sticks when they raided Peter Cocker's home in April last year.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told Newcastle Crown Court: "The devices were examined and all contained indecent images of children."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard 982 images were category A, which is the most serious, 912 were category B and 102,385 were category C.

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Police also found 10 category C movies, 1,934 prohibited images and 493 pictures and five videos of extreme pornography.

Cocker, 75, of The Belfry, Shiney Row, admitted three charges of making indecent photographs of children, one of possessing prohibited images and one of possessing extreme pornography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Routledge, defending, said Cocker has never been in trouble before and is a "very intelligent man" who has gone "over and above" to take care of his family.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Cocker to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements and £350 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cocker must sign the sex offenders register and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.

Judge Earl said Cocker has lived a "beyond blameless" life and worked voluntarily in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad