Sunderland OAP branded 'monster' by family of child sex abuse victim

George Porter had led a "productive life without any criminal convictions" until he targeted the girl.

The 74-year-old admitted causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two sexual assault offences.

At Newcastle Crown Court he has been jailed for four years with a one year extended licence period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Porter.

Porter, of Front Street, Newbottle, Sunderland, must sign the sex offenders register for life and abide by a sexual harm prevention order for five years.

Mr Recorder Carl Gumsley said Porter put the child through a "terrifying and traumatic experience" but his guilty pleas saved her from reliving the ordeal in court.

He added: "What harm this poor child will suffer in due course is probably impossible to say at this stage."

Porter's victim's family attended court for the hearing and read out impact statements on behalf of the youngster.

They said Porter's crimes were "wicked and depraved" and that her life had been "tainted by a monster".

Their statement added: "How do you measure the psychological impact this will have on our little girl.

"He has sentenced her to a lifetime of horrors and flashbacks."