Sunderland musician attacked partially sighted man in city centre pub
A musician who attacked a partially sighted man and his dad has been spared jail.
Daniel Joyce, a self-employed singer, pianist and guitarist, punched and headbutted David Oxnard, who has "significant" sight difficulties and uses a cane, then destroyed his glasses.
When Mr Oxnard's dad Keith was told what had happened, he confronted the 28-year-old attacker and got a punch to the face that caused multiple fractures to his jaw and required surgery to have plates fitted.
Newcastle Crown Court heard the attacks happened at the Borough pub in Sunderland in November last year and the incident was caught on CCTV.
Joyce, of Grindon Road, Sunderland, admitted common assault, criminal damage and causing grievous bodily harm.
Judge Edward Bindloss sentenced him to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 12 hours unpaid work.
The judge told him: "You confronted the first complainant and punched him and headbutted him causing, thankfully, no significant injury. You took his glasses and on CCTV, after you were ejected from the pub, can be seen breaking the glasses.
"You were held back by others and David Oxnard's father Keith came out. He was understandably, and there is no criticism of him at all, cross and angry andconfronted you.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
"You can been seen clearly on the CCTV to punch him once to the face."
The court heard Mr Oxnard snr still suffers symptoms, including numbness, as a result of the fractures.
Judge Bindloss said he accepted that Joyce did not intend to cause the injury he did.
The judge told Joyce: "This incident seems to be entirely out of character.
"References speak of you as a quiet, well mannered man who has done work for charity."
Richard Herrmann, defending, said Joyce hopes to start a masters degree music course in Leeds, where he is about to settle down with his girlfriend.
Mr Herrmann also said that Joyce has stopped drinking since that night and added: "He has had the shock of his life."