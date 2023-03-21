Sunderland murderer stabbed family parrot to death just two years before student killing

Ray was just 18 when he plunged a knife into the animal's back leaving the pet with catastrophic injuries.

Officers found the dead bird after being called to the address in South Hylton after reports of a disturbance in January 2020.

Aaron Ray was sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrate's Court after admitting to the killing of his family's pet bird.

When questioned, Ray insisted: "It's just a bird, it's not a crime."

He pleaded guilty at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court to causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, receiving a 12-week sentence, suspended for one year and handed a 15-year ban from owning animals.

At the time, PC Peter Baker, wildlife officer at Northumbria Police, said: "Aaron Ray showed a total disregard for the welfare of this bird and inflicted catastrophic injuries that it could not survive from.

"This kind of behaviour is not only reckless and upsetting, but a criminal offence and that's the lesson that Ray now must learn.