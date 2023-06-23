A Christmas Day host has denied murdering one of his guests because he allegedly "ruined" the family's festive celebrations.

Simon Birch died on Boxing Day.

Construction boss Adam Jenkins killed Simon Birch when he drew a knife across the left side of his neck in the late evening on December 25 2021, prosecutors claim.

Mr Birch, 39, who was the partner of Jenkins' sister Emma Jenkins, lost an "enormous" amount of blood and was declared dead just after midnight on Boxing Day.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder and manslaughter and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard the deadly confrontation happened outside Adam Jenkins' family home, where he lived with his partner Natalie Shaw, and where festive celebrations had been taking place.

Jurors heard previous evidence from Jenkins who said he was trying to protect his sister from Mr Birch's violence on Christmas night.

He also said that Mr Birch struck him twice before the fatal incident.

However, prosecutors claim it was Jenkins acting aggressively.

During cross-examination by the prosecution, Jenkins said he could not recall picking up the knives, but appreciated he may have done so to protect himself, his sister and partner, from the "onslaught" by Mr Birch.

Prosecutor Francis Fitzgibbon KC said to him: "When Simon Birch turned violent to Emma when drunk, that enraged you didn't it."

Jenkins replied: "I disagree."

Mr Fitzgibbon then said: "I suggest that you were under the influence of alcohol at about half-11 that night.

"There was a short episode of violence within your house at about 23:18 that evening.

"It was during your family's first Christmas together in the new house wasn't it."

Jenkins responded: "Yes."

Mr Fitzgibbon said: "I suggest that in your mind, he was disrespectful to you and your family in your home."

He added: "You realised he was in the car par and you went straight at him didn't you."

Jenkins said: "I disagree."

Mr Fitzgibbon replied: "I suggest that he ruined your family's Christmas so you were determined to make him pay back with his life."

Jenkins responded: "I disagree with you."

Defence counsel Jeremy Dein KC, during re-examination asked Jenkins if he was thinking about having his Christmas ruined during the altercation, he said: "No not at all."

Mr Dein continued: "It was suggested in your cross-examination that you never said you are sorry for Mr Birch's death.

"Have you ever been asked to say sorry?"

Jenkins replied: "No."

Mr Dein then asked: "Are you sorry for Mr Birch's death, Mr Jenkins?"

The defendant, who became emotional, responded: "Yes I am.

"I'm gutted he's gone. I wish he was still here."