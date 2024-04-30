Sunderland murder accused appears at Newcastle Crown Court via videolink after fatal incident in Millfield
A murder suspect accused of beating a man to death has appeared in court.
Police rushed to an address on Lily Street in Millfield, Sunderland, at around 8.40am on Wednesday, April 24, after reports of a serious assault.
Emergency services found Allen Adeyemi Tejan, 40, at the property suffering from head injuries.
He was rushed to hospital but died in the early hours of the following morning. Officers said Mr Tejan suffered a head injury consistent with blunt force impact.
An investigation was launched and Adrian Wright, 53, was arrested and subsequently charged with Mr Tejan's murder.
Wright appeared at Newcastle Crown Court today, April 30, via video-link from custody where the charge was put to him.
He wasn't asked to enter any plea but was told a provisional trial will take place on November 18.
Judge Paul Sloan KC told Wright, of no fixed address: "I'm adjourning your case to a further pre-trial hearing which is listed on the 24th of May.
"You will attend that hearing via the prison court video link in exactly the same way you have attended today's hearing.”