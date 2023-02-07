Sunderland mum stabbed partner in the back during drunken row - but the couple have now made up

The blade of the knife, used with "some force", by Kirsty Wilson penetrated the man's spinal column and caused heavy bleeding.

Newcastle Crown Court heard police had been called to the couple's home in August 2021 and the victim claimed he had been attacked by an unknown male.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when officers found no blood trails to the property and a bloody knife inside the house they concluded he had been stabbed inside and Wilson, who was the only other adult there, was arrested.

Kirsty Louise Wilson.

Wilson, 31, of Swaledale Crescent, Penshaw, who has never been in trouble before, admitted she "just lost it" after an argument and pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling told the court: "She couldn't remember doing it, she said they were very drunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She could remember they were arguing during the course of the evening. It appears the argument was not about anything particularly serious.

"There is no suggestion of a background of domestic violence.

"She just lost it, presumably because of the level of intoxication and stabbed her partner."

Miss Dowling said the victim, who was treated at the scene before being taken to the RVI in Newcastle, had a wound in his back which was at least one inch deep and a doctor confirmed it would have taken "some force" to inflict as it penetrated the spinal column.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate Barnes, defending, said Wilson, who has mental health issues, has completed a domestic violence course and has stopped drinking completely since the attack.

Miss Barnes told the court Wilson was enduring grief and stress due to traumatic events in her personal life at the time and had been drinking too much to help herself cope.

The couple have since reconciled.

Mr Recorder Andrew Smith told Wilson: "This could have turned out so much worse. A knife into someone's back that penetrated his spine, he was lucky not to be paralysed, you were lucky not to kill him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said it was an "extremely serious offence" but Wilson's underlying issues need to be addressed.