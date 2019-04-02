Sunderland mum's home turned into 'shop' selling fake designer items including counterfeit Rolex watches, Nike Air Max trainers, Armani fragrances and Calvin Klein underwear

A Sunderland mum's home was turned into a "shop" which sold fake designer items including underwear, make-up and jewellery.

Kelly Trott's front room and kitchen had been adapted to display the counterfeit goods, bearing labels such as Armani, Calvin Klein and Rolex. with prices attached to them.

Kelly Trott pictured outside of Newcastle Crown Court

Newcastle Crown Court heard the only room in the house that did not contain the illegal items was the toilet.



After the house was raided, it took three police vans to transport the 1,114 counterfeit stock items, plus 1,400 20 packs of potentially deadly, fake cigarettes, from the house to be seized.



The court heard the illegal haul could have sold for around £22,800 and caused a loss to the designer industry of up to £150,000.



Prosecutor Helen Towers told the court Sunderland trading standards and Northumbria Poilice had received a tip-off that the 39-year-old had been selling counterfeit goods from her home and on Facebook.



The house was raided in November 2017.



Miss Towers told the court: "A considerable quantity of counterfeit products were found.



"The front room and kitchen were set out like a shop premises, goods were displayed, prices were attached to them.



"The counterfeit goods were in every room of the house, apart from the toilet.



"There were order books found in the front room and kitchen. Also in the front room were customer orders, bagged up and ready for distribution.



"There were delivery boxes found, in the defendant's name."



The court heard the counterfeit goods included Urban Decay make-up, Armani fragrances, Calvin Klein bra and pants sets, Rolex watches, Nike Air Max trainers and cigarettes.



Miss Towers said the cigarettes were tested and posed a risk as they continued to burn when discarded.



The make-up and perfume also posed a risk as it had not been subjected to the usual health and safety restrictions that would be imposed by the manufacturers.



Trott, of Cheltenham Road, Sunderland, who was caught with a small haul of counterfeit goods in 2014 but faced no official action, admitted six offences of unauthorised use of a trademark and three of failing to comply with Health and Safety requirements of product safety.



She admitted her guilt on the basis her ex partner set up the illegal scheme and she was not the mastermind of it.



Judge Robert Adams sentenced her to 10 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation requirements and 150 hours unpaid work.



The judge told her: "I am told that your partner got you involved, causing you to allow him to use your home as a warehouse for the distribution of counterfeit goods."



Judge Adams added: "The cigarettes did not burn in the way they should have done. Had they been genuine items they would have gone out if left but these cigarettes continued to burn, thereby increasing the risk of fire if they were left unattended."



Mark Styles, defending, said Trott is no longer in the relationship she was in at the time and added: "She was, essentially, allowing him to use her home to display goods for sale.



"He was making the money from it, she benefited to a limited extent.



"She took all the risk."



Mr Styles said Trott had felt an "element of fear" and been under threat to be involved.



The court heard Trott has a legitimate part-time job and has stayed out of trouble since.



Mr Styles added: "She has hardly been living the high life on the back of her professional criminal conduct.



"She has learned a salutary lesson by her involvement in this matter. She is ashamed of the way she let herself be coerced into the course of conduct she embarked upon."