Sunderland mum attacked police officer who came to her aid

The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court.

Police believed Elise MacDonald had been assaulted when they turned up to a report of a disturbance at a house in Sunderland in January because she had "bruising on her cheek and tears on her face".

Newcastle Crown Court heard when officers arrested a man who was at the scene, MacDonald insisted she wanted to be near him and was "screaming for him".

MacDonald and one constable ended up on the ground during the struggle that followed and the court heard she kicked out at the officer's groin and leg, causing pain.

The 36-year-old, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, admitted assault on an emergency worker.

The court heard she later admitted she had lashed out at the cop rather than face the wrath of the man she was with.

Mr Recorder Mark Guiliani said: "It was disturbing to read that you would rather assault someone who had gone to assist you and face the criminal justicesystem than the wrath of the man should you not come to his aid."

The judge sentenced her to a community order for two years with rehabilitation and programme requirements.

The court heard MacDonald has a criminal record, has assaulted police officers in the past and has been to prison but probation officials are convinced she iscapable of and willing to change.

Jamie Adams, defending, said MacDonald has suffered tragedy in her life which led to drug use.