Sunderland motorist likely to lose job after drink-drive conviction

The Sunderland case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Emma Campbell, 32, of Gairloch Road, Grindon, Sunderland, was arrested on the city’s A183 Chester Road after officers feared her VW Golf had collided with railings.

Magistrates in South Tyneside heard she gave a reading of 95mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath on Saturday, May 8. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Campbell is now starting a two-year driving ban – and is likely to lose her job, believed to be in the care sector.

She was also fined £140, with £85 court costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

John Lee, chair of the bench, told Campbell: “It’s a hard lesson to learn. I know that you’re going to lose your employment.”

Campbell was offered a place on a drink-driver rehabilitation course, successful completion of which reduces a ban by a quarter.