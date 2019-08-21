Sunderland motorist banned after crashing into bollards and leaving scene of collision 'to get assistance'
A Sunderland man who crashed his car in a city street has been banned from driving.
Dean John Coates, 31, crashed into bollards while driving a Vauxhall Corsa in Silksworth Road.
Coates, of Aldenham Tower, Silksworth, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and failing to report an accident.
But magistrates were told by Coates’ defence solicitor that the collision happened ‘when his steering became deficient’ and Coates only left the scene so that he could get help.
Prosecuting, Oriana Frame, told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court that the accident happened on Wednesday, May 22, and witnesses saw a male and female running away from the scene.
However, defending, Chris Wilson, said Coates had only left the scene to go for help and when he returned he found his car was gone.
Mr Wilson said: “He was going around a tight bend when his steering became deficient.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“He hit a kerb and then a bollard.
“He went to a friend’s to get assistance and when he went back his car had been towed away.”
The solicitor said Coates, who had a full driving licence and the car was insured at the time, didn’t have his mobile phone with him to call for help.
Coates was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.
Magistrates also gave Coates six penalty points on his licence and banned him from driving for six months.