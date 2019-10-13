Sunderland mother falsely claimed nearly £7,000 in benefits
A Sunderland mother was overpaid almost £7,000 in benefits when she failed to declare a change in circumstances.
Kelly Anne Stephenson, 42, of Mary Street, New Silksworth, admitted two charges of failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions between July 2016 and December 2017 that a former partner was living with her.
Paul Anderson, prosecuting, told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court the total overpayment was £6,975.30.
He said: “Ms Stephenson had been claiming benefits legitimately. But, was subsequently living with her partner.”
Tom Morgan, defending, said the single mother-of-three was going through a very difficult period of her life and not declaring the change was an oversight.
He said: “She has never bothered the courts before and she would say she will never bother the courts again.”
Stephenson was fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs.