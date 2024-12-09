A burglar has pleaded guilty after targeting the same victim twice when he raided communal rooms at a Sunderland over-55s accommodation complex.

Gary Connolly, 49, made off with an e-scooter and a mobility scooter from Bellingham House in Portsmouth Road, Pennywell, on Wednesday, July 10.

Connolly, of South Durham Court, North Durham Street, Hendon, could be jailed after he pleaded guilty to two counts of non-dwelling burglary.

South Tyneside Magistrate's Court. | NW

Magistrates ordered an all-options report, meaning a spell behind bars is possible when he is sentenced in February.

Prosecutor Holly Clegg said the e-scooter was valued at £80 and the mobility scooter at £200.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, she added: “These are communal areas of the residence which are for individuals aged over 55.

“The victim had left a scooter in a room that wasn’t being used. It was a shower room that was being converted.

“When they went there, they found the scooter had been stolen. The second time, it was a storeroom in a communal area.

“This has obviously caused inconvenience to the owner. One was a mobility scooter. It has happened twice to the same person.

“The offence has a starting point of six months custody. The defendant did make admissions in interview, so he did admit culpability. He’s entitled to full credit.”

In a statement to the court, the victim said the loss of the scooters had caused inconvenience and financial loss.

They said the scooters were their means of transport to get to medical appointments and to see family and friends.

Alastair Naismith, defending, told the court: “It’s actually one of each type of scooter, it’s a mobility scooter and an e-scooter.

“It’s guilty pleas today, and I would indicate a pre-sentence report as well. He does have a record but not recently.

“He tells me he wants to address issues around his drug use.”

Magistrates adjourned the case for a report and granted Connolly bail on condition he does not return to the scene of his crime.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, February 18.