Sunderland menace jailed for breaching lifetime ban on visiting his parents' house

A menace who breached a lifetime ban from approaching his parents' home within hours of receiving it has been put behind bars.

On September 20 last year Phillip Anderson was given an order preventing him from approaching his mum and dad's address in Sunderland, as part of a suspended sentence.

Phillip Anderson | Northumbria Police

Newcastle Crown Court heard at 5am the following morning he was outside the house, knocking on windows and asking for money and cigarettes.

Anderson, 37, of no fixed address, who has more than 80 offences on his record, admitted breach of a restraining order and breach of a suspended sentence.

The court heard he has previous convictions for breach of court orders.

Judge Gavin Doig jailed him for two years and said: "I would have warned you on September 20 not to breach the restraining order and you went and did exactly that on September 21."

Mairi Clancy, defending, said Anderson has a long-standing alcohol problem and added: "The situation is very sad and very complicated by the fact the victims are his parents.

"When he was released he went to their home to try and get help, which was obviously the wrong thing to do."