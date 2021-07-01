Sunderland men deny being involved in violence at Black Lives Matter march

Three men have appeared in court to deny being involved in a disturbance which marred a Black Lives Matter march in Newcastle.

By Ryan Smith
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 2:34 pm

Matthew Chapman, 31, of Church Street East, Colin Green, 57, of Church Street, both Sunderland city centre, and Craig Hay, 52, of Rosecroft, Newfield, Chester-le-Street have all all denied a charge of violent disorder.

They are among 27 people from across the North East to come before the court on the same charge

All were granted unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, July 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Matthew Chapman and Colin Green leaving South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Phillip Scorfield, 32, of Somerset Cottages, Silksworth, Sunderland, and Christopher Wood, 51, of Malvern Road, Lambton, Washington, did not attend due to Covid self-isolation.

Scorfield’s case was adjourned to the same court on Wednesday, July 14, and Wood will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 9.

The charge states all were present together with three or more people who used or threatened unlawful violence which would cause another to fear for their safety.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.