Sunderland men deny being involved in violence at Black Lives Matter march

Matthew Chapman, 31, of Church Street East, Colin Green, 57, of Church Street, both Sunderland city centre, and Craig Hay, 52, of Rosecroft, Newfield, Chester-le-Street have all all denied a charge of violent disorder.

They are among 27 people from across the North East to come before the court on the same charge

All were granted unconditional bail to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, July 28.

Matthew Chapman and Colin Green leaving South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

Phillip Scorfield, 32, of Somerset Cottages, Silksworth, Sunderland, and Christopher Wood, 51, of Malvern Road, Lambton, Washington, did not attend due to Covid self-isolation.

Scorfield’s case was adjourned to the same court on Wednesday, July 14, and Wood will appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 9.

The charge states all were present together with three or more people who used or threatened unlawful violence which would cause another to fear for their safety.