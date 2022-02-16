Sunderland man’s hoard of child pornography uncovered after police arrested him at work
A Sunderland man’s vile hoard of child pornography was uncovered after police arrested him at work, a court heard.
Terence Roberts, 71, of Hewitt Avenue, Leechmere, was found with over 1,000 prohibited images and videos.
His haul included 195 photos and 96 videos at the most serious category A level, and 190 images and 24 videos at category B.
Also uncovered were 560 images and nine videos at category C, and a prohibited image of a child.
Roberts also possessed an extreme pornographic image of a person having sex with a dog.
Each offence took place between April 4, 2017, and July 7, 2020, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told.
Prosecutor Sarah Malkinson said police detained Roberts at work on July 7, 2020, having found him absent from home.
She added: “He was arrested at his workplace on suspicion of making indecent images. That’s where the images were found.
“There’s moving images and extreme pornography here.”
Roberts pleaded guilty to three charges of making an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child.
He also admitted possession of a prohibited image of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image.
Defence solicitor Joanne Gatens spoke only to confirm his guilty pleas.
District Judge Zoe Passfield told Roberts his crimes were so serious they could only be dealt with at crown court.
He will be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, March 15.
Judge Passfield said he was now subject to the terms of the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act.
It means that within three days he must attend a police station to confirm personal details including his address and passport number.