Sunderland man whose dog led police to his cannabis farm gets sentenced in court
He was originally arrested after a report from McDonald's staff
A man whose dog led police to find a cannabis farm at his home has avoided being jailed for his crimes.
Stuart Thompson, 42, was busted for drugs after his arrest on suspicion of drink-driving led officers to return his pooch to his property.
Once inside his rented abode in Sandringham Road, Roker, Sunderland on Saturday, July 22, they found 22 cannabis plants and growing equipment.
Thompson confessed the drug was for personal use but claimed he was ending his venture due to high electricity costs involved.
He admitted charges of being involved in the production of drugs, failing to give a sample for analysis and driving without insurance – and could have been imprisoned.
But magistrates in South Tyneside retreated from that option after hearing he had been out of trouble for eight years and his incarceration would lose him his pet.
Prosecutor Glenda Beck said Thompson was arrested after McDonald’s staff at Roker Retail Park believed him drunk and alerted police.
She added: “Officers reversed their vehicle to prevent his escape. They heard his engine revving and thought he may make off.
“He was semi-conscious over the wheel with his foot on the accelerator. They reached in and roused him.
“There were opened alcohol cans in the centre console. His speech was slurred, and he was unsteady on his feet.
“After his arrest, he was taken to Southwick police station. When asked to provide a sample, he told police to ‘do one’.
“Officers returned his dog to his address and on opening the door there was a cannabis farm with 22 plants.
“He was interviewed about the plants and said he had watched YouTube but that growing them was eating his electricity and he had stopped.”
The last of Thompson’s 18 previous convictions was in 2015 and his only drugs’ offence was in 2002.
Michelle Stonley, defending, said Thomson’s life had spiralled after the unexpected death of his wife around 18 months ago.
She said he was otherwise law-abiding and lived a secluded but settled life, and had several health issues.
Ms Stonley added: “Custody would lose him the only real thing in his life at the moment, his dog.”
Thompson was handed an 18-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days, and a 28-month roads’ ban.
He was also made subject to a 26-week, 9pm to 6am electronically monitored curfew, with an allowance to go into his garden to monitor his Japanese Akita dog, and he must pay a £114 victim surcharge.