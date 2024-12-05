A dad who was jailed after his 20-day old son was mauled to death by a family dog has kept his freedom after trying to rob an Asda Express as a "cry for help".

Ryan Young was jailed for 21 months in 2017 after new-born Reggie Young was killed by a Lakeland Terrier Cross, called Tricky, at his home in the early hours of June 20 2015.

Newcastle Crown Court heard at the time Young slept through the "horror" attack after drinking alcohol and admitted being the owner of a dog which caused injury resulting in death while dangerously out of control.

At the same court today (December 5) Young, who works as a roofer, was given a suspended sentence after he went into an Asda Express in Sunderland on September 15 while armed with a knife and demanded £100.

Prosecutor Rachael Glover told the court Young had walked into the store while a shopkeeper was counting money from another customer, produced the weapon and demanded £100.

Miss Glover said: "The defendant was told he wasn't going to be given £100.

"He then placed the knife on the counter and repeated that he needed £100 then picked up the knife and left the store."

Young was arrested nearby and confessed he had targeted the "first shop he saw" and wanted money for drugs and alcohol.

Sue Hirst, defending, said Young's criminal record is mostly "low level" offences, save for a Dangerous Dogs Act conviction.

Miss Hirst said: "In 2015 Mr Young suffered the loss of his child. His son was only 20 days old and you will have seen the horrific circumstances of his death.

"Mr Young obviously has to bear some of the responsibility in respect of that. He received a custodial sentence as a result of that.

"Before he was remanded he had been spending what was an unhealthy amount of time at his son's grave, that was to try and ask forgiveness from his son

."He's only ever had three counselling appointments in respect of that.

"Understandably, it's an issue he struggles with every day."

Miss Hirst said Young's long-term relationship had just broken down when he targeted the shop and he is genuinely sorry for any distress caused during the offence.

Miss Hirst added: "He did produce a knife, it was quickly put down on the counter.

“From his demeanour it was a fairly hopeless attempt to rob this lady.

"It was a cry for help on his part.

“Even the probation officer has described this as someone overwhelmed by their circumstances seeking intervention rather than harbouring genuine criminal intent."

Young, 39, of Holborn Road, Sunderland, admitted attempted robbery and having a bladed article.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Young, who has been in custody on remand since the offence, to two years, suspended for two years with rehabilitation and programme requirements.

The judge said Young has "powerful" mitigation and what happened in the past must "weigh heavily" on him and added: "How one deals with that, with only three sessions of counselling, baffles me.

"I'm not sure how any right-thinking person could deal with that alone, given the circumstances of that matter."