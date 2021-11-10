Sunderland man who pulled out knife in service station told his actions were "really, really stupid" by judge

District Judge Gary Garland described Kevin White, 36, as “foolish” for his behaviour at 4am on Wednesday, September 8.

White, of The Oaks West, Hendon, produced the serrated knife from his pocket at Rontec’s outlet in Durham Road, Tunstall.

He told the shocked cashier, “I’m not worried now”, in reference to him having protection, having previously been attacked nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sentencing White at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Judge Garland said: “Foolish is an understatement of what’s gone on here.

“You may have had trouble with others doing you harm, but to arm yourself with a knife was really, really stupid.”

And he warned White had he produced the knife to threaten, he could have expected 18 months behind bars.

Judge Garland instead handed him an 18-month community order and a three-month stay-at-home overnight curfew.

Prosecutor Keith Laidlaw told the hearing: “Mr White was a regular customer.

“Mr White has approached the desk and has shown the knife but doesn’t show any sign of being violent.

“The witness states Mr White left and disposed of the knife. He then tried to come back inside.

“Police arrived and he has told them he has put the knife down a drain. It wasn’t on his person and wasn’t found.”

Sandra Fife, defending, said White had been attacked near the garage several weeks earlier.

She added: “This is a garage he goes to regularly, he knows the guy there.

“He says that he had been attacked by some youths and they had stolen his alcohol, one of them had a knife.

“When he went into the garage and the man asked him if he was alright, he said, ‘I am now’.

“He could have used the knife to ward youths off. His behaviour wasn’t of someone who was putting this man in fear.”

White pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public.

His community order carries 20 days of rehabilitation work and his electronically monitored curfew is from 7pm to 7am.