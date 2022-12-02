Sunderland man who made indecent images of children and tried to engage one in sexual act is sentenced

Darran Faith, 43, was quizzed in January 2021 after engaging in sexual communications with a child online, but was not aware he was actually speaking to an undercover officer from the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

As part of the police investigation, various devices were seized from his Sunderland home, including his laptop. When examined, the devices contained multiple indecent images of children. Faith was charged with attempting sexual communication with a child and of making indecent images of children and pleaded guilty to all counts at South Tyneside Magistrates’ on October 27.

On Wednesday, he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for 2 years. Faith was also ordered to 35 days rehabilitation, 10 years sex offender notification requirement and 10 year sexual harm prevention order.

Darran Faith.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Rob Smoult, from the Northumbria Police Cyber Paedophile Online Investigation Team (POLIT), talked of the commitment to safeguarding victims.

She said: “When sex offenders operate online and through social media they think they can hide their crimes but this case shows the lengths officers will go to protect victims and bring offenders before the courts.”

