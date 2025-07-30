Sunderland man who drove dangerously – and then refused to be breath tested – could be jailed
Dean Snowball, 33, was stopped by police in Wallsend, North Tyneside, on Thursday, June 26, South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard.
Appearing before District Judge Zoe Passfield, he pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving and failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.
Snowball, of Rangoon Road, Downhill, also admitted failing to stop for police and driving without a licence.
Judge Passfield adjourned the case for an all-options pre-sentence report, opening the way for Snowball to be later jailed.
Further details of the case were not revealed by prosecutor Marcus Blakelock.
Addressing the judge, Angus Westgarth, defending, said only: “The defendant was last before the court in 2018.
“It’s 36 weeks starting point. You’re probably going to want reports.”
Judge Passfield imposed an interim driving ban and ordered a pre-sentence report.
She granted Snowball unconditional bail to be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, September 11.