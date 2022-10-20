Sunderland man who decided to sleep in car in pub car park after night out fined by court

Martyn Hodgson, 36, decided it would be better to sleep off a night out in the car park of the city’s Hastings Hill pub rather than head home to Glencoe Square, Grindon, a court heard. But police were tipped off he was planning to drive the day after the night before – and turned up with a breathalyser on Saturday, October 1.

He escaped a driving ban after magistrates in South Tyneside heard he otherwise led a respectable life - and amid defence claims he had attempted to provide.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “At approximately 2pm, police were alerted by a member of the public that there was a drunk male trying to drive a car in the car park. Offices saw the engine running, music was loudly playing, and the wipers were on at speed. Mr Hodgson was in the driver’s seat.

Hastings Hill pub, Sunderland.

“The keys were in the ignition, and an officer removed them. He woke the defendant, and he noticed signs that he was under the influence. He was cautioned and arrested but became argumentative and abusive. At the station, he was able to give one sample and not the two required. He became irate and refused to supply a second sample. He threw the second sample tube down in anger.”

Hodgson pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis while in charge of a vehicle.

Amy Rochester, defending, said: “Mr Hodgson has never driven when under the influence of alcohol and never would. He says that he went out to have some drinks and drank pretty heavily after an argument with his partner who made it clear that if he went home that night, he wouldn’t be allowed in.

“He took the decision to sleep in his vehicle, that’s where the police found him. He accepts that when the police spoke to him, he had had a drink. It was not a deliberate refusal. It was something that he was trying to do, and he became upset that he couldn’t provide.”

