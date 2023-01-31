Buzz Smith, of Shields Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing Actual Bodily Harm and one count of theft at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to 28 months in jail at Newcastle Crown Court today, Tuesday, January 31.

Thirty-year-old Smith, of Shields Road, Sunderland, was arrested after a British Transport Police investigation.

Violent assault

Buzz Smith

The court heard how one Thursday in 2021, shortly after 9pm, Smith approached a teenage boy as he walked from Brockley Whins Metro station in South Tyneside.

Smith demanded a cigarette from the boy before punching him to the ground, knocking out one of his teeth, stealing his phone and running off.

The victim managed to make his way back to the Metro station to raise the alarm before asking a stranger to walk him home.

On their way they encountered a group of teens who had witnessed the assault and called the police.

Second victim

One of the boys was also assaulted by Smith, who demanded money from him, punching him twice in the face and breaking his glasses.

Investigating officer DS Graham Marshall-Batey said: "Smith is an opportunistic bully who behaved in the most cowardly manner, picking on two defenseless young boys.

"Both his victims remain affected by what happened that evening. One is still receiving dental treatment as a result of Smith's violence