Sunderland man violently attacked by his mother's visitors after refusing to hand over cash

A man was injured in a violent attack at the hands of a couple who were visitors at his mother's home.

Brian Butler, 39, and girlfriend Zoe Cruickshanks, 24, turned violent after the victim refused to hand over money during a drinking session at the house in Hylton Street, Sunderland, last November.

Newcastle Crown Court heard during the assault Butler told Cruickshanks to pick up a knife, which she tried and failed to cause injury with.

The attack victim suffered cuts to his head, swelling to his eyes and bruising to his legs in the violence.

Prosecutor Paul Green told the court the couple had found out during their visit to the house that their victim, who was there to see his mother, had £50.

Mr Green said: "At this, Cruickshanks stated they should get some cocaine.

"He didn't want to do this but she made telephone call arrangements to a dealer nearby.

"When he refused to hand over the money, Butler began to punch him to the face, numerous times.

"The complainant started grappling with Butler to stop him from assaulting him.

"Butler told Cruickshanks to get a knife. She appeared from the kitchen with a knife and a screwdriver, which she attempted to stab him with.

"The victim describes the attempts weren't working as he was still struggling."

The court heard the victim managed to ring 999 from a mobile he had in his pocket to get help.

While on bail for the attack, Butler burgled Cruickshanks' parents' home in the city and stole a safe from their bedroom.

Cruickshanks, of Lime Street, Sunderland, and Butler, of Chester Road, Sunderland, both admitted assault.

Butler, who has previous convictions for house raids, also admitted burglary.

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Butler to a total of four years behind bars.

Cruickshanks was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements.

The judge said: "Mr Butler was punching the complainant in the face, several times and they grappled on the floor.

"Mr Butler told Miss Cruickshanks to get a knife and she came back with a knife, described as a butter knife and appears a screwdriver as well.

"It is said she attempted to stab the complainant but did not. He managed to dial 999.

"She did arm herself and she was attempting to injure the complainant. It was fortunate he was not injured."

Graeme Cook, defending, said the violence lasted a "matter of minutes" and there was a lot of drink involved.

He said Butler has now kicked the drugs habit he had.

Sam Faulks, also defending, said no injury was caused to the victim using either the butter knife or the screw driver.

Mr Faulks said Cruickshanks picked up the weapons because she was "invited to do so" by Butler.