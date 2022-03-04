Sunderland man used baby seat, traffic cone and his fists to attack two petrol station workers and hurled racial abuse

Ben Armstrong, 35, also hurled racist abuse at one employee of the Gulf service station in Pallion, telling him to go back to his own country.

Armstrong, of Flodden Road, Ford Estate, struck at teatime on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, a day after being banned from the outlet for his aggressive behaviour.

The attack was described as “appalling” by his own solicitor, a view echoed by District Judge Zoe Passfield at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

She warned Armstrong, who pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated fear of violence, he was on his “last chance” to avoid being jailed.

Judge Passfield said: “Your advocate describes this as an appalling incident, and I can’t think of a better way to describe it.”

Sparing him imprisonment, she added: “It’s serious enough for a prison sentence. This is your last chance. Do you understand that?”

Prosecutor Lillian Yanes Hellevik told the hearing: “He has entered the store and been asked to leave but he has become verbally aggressive and racially abusive.

“He’s then gone to the forecourt and pushed the employee.

“He’s gone to his car and got a babies’ seat and hit him with it and punched him to the side of his forehead.

“When the second injured party attempted to intervene, the defendant picked up a cone and attempted to hit them with it.

“He’s then punched the second man to his face, causing his glasses to break.”

Gerry Armstrong, defending, said the death of a family member had affected his client’s mental health.

He added: “It’s to his credit that he hasn’t tried to minimise his involvement or that his behaviour was totally unacceptable.”“

Judge Passfield sentenced Armstrong to a new-style Community Alternative to Short Prison Sentence (CAPS).

Launched in January, the programme offers bespoke support to offenders who would otherwise serve quick-hit prison terms.

As part of the sentence, he was handed a 15-month community order, with 30 rehabilitation days and 180 hours of unpaid work.