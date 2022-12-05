Sunderland man turned up at ex-partner's home and launched volley of racist abuse towards her friend

Dale Liddy attended the woman's address with three other men in January but spotted the male victim, who had tried to leave the street discreetly.

Neil Pallister, prosecuting, told Newcastle Crown Court: "In the early evening on the 31st of January this year, she was at her home address in Sunderland. A friend had attended the address to collect a mattress, which he was going to take home and use himself.

"When they were in the address at about twenty to seven that evening, she heard banging on the window. She looked outside and saw the defendant.

Dale Liddy.

"CCTV from her home shows the defendant and another male. The defendant was shouting 'give me my money'. The male complainant left the house through a rear door. He didn't want his presence to aggravate the situation."

However, the court heard that the victim was spotted by Liddy, who began to verbally abuse him. Mr Pallister said: "CCTV footage shows the defendant shouting words to the effect of 'what's that **** **** doing here? His car will pay for it.'

Mr Pallister added that the other two men, who had initially stayed inside the car, got out and they smashed the windows and bodywork of his BMW, causing over £6,000 worth of damage. The court heard that Liddy then turned towards the woman and said: "This car is next."

Mr Pallister added: "The defendant and the males then got back in the car. The matter was later reported to the police."

In a brief impact statement, the man said: "I have experienced racism in my life but not on the scale of terror caused by these actions. I felt incredibly frightened by Dale. I do not know Dale personally and do not know why he would call me these names."

Liddy, 29, of Duncan Street in Sunderland, admitted racially aggravated criminal damage and racially aggravated threats of abusive behaviour. He was also convicted of threatening to commit criminal damage and another count of racially aggravated threats of abusive behaviour towards the woman after a trial.

Vic Laffey, defending, told the court that the male victim was also an ex-partner of the woman.

Mr Laffey said: "The defendant is a man who previously had been out of trouble for a very long time therefore demonstrating an ability to keep out of trouble. He made the very bad decision to go around to the house and things got progressively worse over a very short period of time.

"He's remorseful when he watches the CCTV. He had had a drink and he uses language which he is disgusted at. If he could turn back the clock he clearly would but he can't do that and he has to be punished for it."

Mr Recorder Mark Giuliani sentenced Liddy to 18 months imprisonment suspended for two years. The judge said: "The man was understandably terrified. He said he felt targeted and so terrified that he immediately left the address. I am just persuaded that the sentence may be suspended."

