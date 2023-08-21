A pervert who tried to have sex chat with an eight-year-old child via an online kids game was snared after the victim's mother took control of the app and played detective.

The schoolgirl was playing on Movie Star Planet via her tablet when she was approached by Owen Taylor who claimed to be a teenager under a different username.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that Taylor was actually 36 at the time and he went on to send pictures of his body and became "flirtatious."

Claire Anderson, prosecuting, said the defendant called her "cute" during the chats which he later tried to continue on other sites.

On discovering the stranger's messages, the girl's mum later changed her daughter's profile to allow the child to keep playing under a different guise, but she was horrified to discover Taylor then contacted her again just days later.

The brave parent then took matters into her own hands by pretending to be the girl so she could gather more information before she later contacted the police.

Taylor, 40, now of Pendyfryn Farm, Dwygyfylchi, Wales, but formally of Sunderland, admitted sexual communication with a child and attempted sexual communication with a child.

In an impact statement, the girl's mother said her family's lives had been changed forever by the ordeal.

She added that she felt "sick to the stomach" after making the discoveries on the app, which she was led to believe was safe for children that age.

Judge Timothy Gittins sentenced Taylor to eight months behind bars.

He told him: "You targeted a website called Movie Star Planet which was clearly aimed at young children under the age of 13.

"In any event you knew that clearly she was of such a young age from her profile picture.

"You engaged with her in chats that you deliberately intended to develop not only in a sexualised conversation but also images of a sexual nature being exchanged."

The judge accepted the images were not as explicit the court has seen in similar cases, but said Taylor tried to "entice her away from the app onto the more readily delete-able messaging service of Snapchat".

The court heard the child's mum was horrified when she discovered the nature of the messages.

He added: "You asked her to delete the chat at one point and you deleted what you had on your device, or at least attempted to.

"She (the mother) ended the chat and changed the name of her daughter's profile on that website but that did not deter you. Only a day or two later you contacted her again on her new profile.

"Sadly but fortunately she became worried and confused about what you were asking her to do."

Unbeknown to Taylor, the girl's mother had taken over the account and was continuing to engage with the defendant in order to try to bring him down.

The judge added: "You continued to engage in flirtatious conversation with who you thought was an eight-year-old child and sent further images of yourself and requested images from her."

The court heard that "investigative" work was carried out by both the girl's parents which eventually led to Taylor's arrest.

Robin Patton, defending, told the court there were strong mitigating factors that could allow Taylor to be rehabilitated in the community.

Mr Paton said: "This case reaches the custodial threshold which the defendant is aware of and he's brought a bag here.

"It seems to be the view that he's somebody who really does need the assistance of the probation and coursework. There are strong positive signs that he can be rehabilitated."

The court also heard that Taylor had lost his marriage.

However, the judge ruled the case was so serious that only immediate custody could be justified.