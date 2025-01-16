Sunderland man trashed neighbour's BMW after 'last straw' social media post

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A dad trashed a neighbour’s BMW car with a metal pole when bad blood built up between them, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Bold, 60, caused what a judge described as “excessive damage” when he retaliated for an attack on his vehicle he believed caused by his victim.

Bold, of Tilbury Road, Thorney Close, had also seen an online post by the man's wife which appeared detrimental to his son.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His actions on Sunday, July 7, caused the 3 series motor to be written off and left his neighbour with a £350 insurance excess to pay.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The car was described as a write off by the insurance as a result of the damage.

“There was some suggestion that his car had been damaged previously and he believed it was the other person, although there was no evidence.

“That was the basis of him using the metal pole. It was £350 for the excess.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The police have submitted an application for consideration of a restraining order.”

Bold pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.

Chris Wilson, defending, described Bold’s attack as being out of character, adding: “Admissions were made by him.

“I understand that the defendant had been made the subject of ridicule and the straw that broke the camel’s back was a social media post by the complainant’s wife about the defendant’s son.

“He made the erroneous decision to go and break the windows. He made full and frank admissions to police and tenders a guilty plea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His wife died 15 years ago, and he has brought up two sons. His behaviour on this occasion was out of character. Something had to give.

“Damage had been caused to his vehicle in the past and he believed it was caused by the victim but there was no proof.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield fined Bold £200 and ordered him to pay £350 compensation but rejected imposing a restraining order.

She told Bold: “You’ve been out of trouble for a number of years, and I’ve read two character references that support what Mr Wilson said, that this was entirely out of character.

“That all said, this was pre-planned, and you armed yourself with a weapon and the damage was excessive.”