Sunderland man trashed neighbour's BMW after 'last straw' social media post
Robert Bold, 60, caused what a judge described as “excessive damage” when he retaliated for an attack on his vehicle he believed caused by his victim.
Bold, of Tilbury Road, Thorney Close, had also seen an online post by the man's wife which appeared detrimental to his son.
His actions on Sunday, July 7, caused the 3 series motor to be written off and left his neighbour with a £350 insurance excess to pay.
Prosecutor Paul Anderson told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “The car was described as a write off by the insurance as a result of the damage.
“There was some suggestion that his car had been damaged previously and he believed it was the other person, although there was no evidence.
“That was the basis of him using the metal pole. It was £350 for the excess.
“The police have submitted an application for consideration of a restraining order.”
Bold pleaded guilty to a charge of causing criminal damage.
Chris Wilson, defending, described Bold’s attack as being out of character, adding: “Admissions were made by him.
“I understand that the defendant had been made the subject of ridicule and the straw that broke the camel’s back was a social media post by the complainant’s wife about the defendant’s son.
“He made the erroneous decision to go and break the windows. He made full and frank admissions to police and tenders a guilty plea.
“His wife died 15 years ago, and he has brought up two sons. His behaviour on this occasion was out of character. Something had to give.
“Damage had been caused to his vehicle in the past and he believed it was caused by the victim but there was no proof.”
District Judge Zoe Passfield fined Bold £200 and ordered him to pay £350 compensation but rejected imposing a restraining order.
She told Bold: “You’ve been out of trouble for a number of years, and I’ve read two character references that support what Mr Wilson said, that this was entirely out of character.
“That all said, this was pre-planned, and you armed yourself with a weapon and the damage was excessive.”