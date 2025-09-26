Sunderland man tormented housemate with loud music and WhatApp messages

The court heard he sent offensive WhatsApp messages | Stock

A Sunderland man tormented a housemate with loud music including by playing a song with the lyrics ‘I’ll chop your head off’, a court heard.

Leon Taylor, 28, of Hylton Road, Ford Estate, also sent a WhatsApp message to his victim in which he wrote, ‘British people are stronger than Africans’.

In others he extolled, ‘If you come over here, I’ll fight you’, and ‘I’ll beat you up if you come over here’, prosecutor Warren Ridley said.

When later questioned about his actions of Tuesday, July 22, the former Marks & Spencer employee confessed he had acted while drunk and insisted he was not racist

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court was told he had now almost banished booze and was genuinely remorseful for his antics.

Mr Ridley added: “Loud music is being played and the victim asked Mr Taylor to turn the music down.

“Mr Taylor has responded with messages. He also played a song with lyrics of ‘I’ll chop your head off’.”

Taylor pleaded guilty to a charge of sending a grossly offensive communication for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety.

He has two previous convictions from two offences, including an affray in 2017.

In a report, the Probation Service said Taylor had admitted there was unresolved tension in the household between the flatmates.

Taylor denied being racist but admitted sending the messages while under the influence of alcohol.

The report also said he had reduced his alcohol intake and was genuinely remorseful for what he had done.

His most recent job was in security, a position he had recently lost due to a restructuring, it was said.

Tom Morgan, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield the Probation Service's report fully addressed the mitigation he had planned to make.

Judge Passfield ordered Taylor to pay £100 compensation to his victim, with whom he still shares a flat.

He must also undertake 100 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

The judge told him: “It’s clear from what Probation has told me that you are genuinely sorry for what happened that night.

“You are able to recognise that drink played a part, and you have been able to address that.”