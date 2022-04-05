Sunderland man told to stay away from two family members’ addresses after threatening to set fire to elderly relative’s home

Kevin Burrell, 60, issued the warning while drunk and after a row that led to a female cousin to order him out of the address in the city.

In retaliation, Burrell, of Toward Street, Hendon, grabbed the woman's arm when she followed him outside and asked for the key back.

And as he turned to leave after the assault on Friday, August 6, he muttered, “Die, die”, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “He was leaving the property and was told not to come back after abuse he had given to his elderly relative.

“He makes threats to torch the place. He is followed out of the house, and he is asked for the key back.

“He grabbed her arm and said words to the effect of, ‘You’ll see your day’.

“The defendant then moves away and says, “Die, die’. He’s drunk and no injuries are caused.”

Mr Anderson added: “It’s an assault but there’s no injury and the view of the complainant about a restraining order is that she would like the court to consider one.

Burrell pleaded guilty to assault by beating against his cousin.

Alastair Naismith, defending, said: “There haven’t been any further incidents and he hasn’t attended the property since. There’s been no repeat, there’s been no attendance.

“This is a family relationship and although it’s a bit rocky, they have offered him assistance in the past.

“There’s been nothing to prevent contact since, but there hasn’t been any contact.”

Kay Gilbert, chair of the bench, told Burrell the last thing his elderly relative needed was abuse or upset from him.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with an alcohol treatment order and 20 days of rehabilitation work.

They ordered him to steer clear of the two women’s addresses for six months through an electronically monitored exclusion order.