Sunderland man to appear in court accused of robbery after police called to report of stolen car in city centre

Connor Atkinson, 20, of Aberdeen Tower, has been charged with robbery, dangerous driving, two counts of theft from motor vehicle, no insurance and aid and abet driving whilst disqualified and is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on Friday, June 10.
Northumbria Police said its officers were called to a report of robbery at the Echo Building in Sunderland at around 11pm on Wednesday, June 8.
Police say the victim was parking her car when a man who was unknown to her approached and made threats of violence, before demanding she handed over her keys.
The offender then drove off and police were immediately deployed to the area.
While searching for the vehicle, less than an hour after the robbery, officers from the Force’s Motor Patrols Department spotted a car which looked similar – but with a different registration plate.
Police instructed the driver to pull over but the occupant of the Seat hit the accelerator in a bid to get away before attempting to make off on foot.
A 20-year-old man was arrested. A second man, aged 45, was also arrested in connection with the incident and remains under investigation.
Further enquiries into the vehicle led officers to suspect it was using a registration plate that had also been stolen.